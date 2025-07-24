Trump brutally mocked after making ridiculous drug prices claim

Donald Trump's maths skills are being brutally roasted after he made an outlandish claim about cutting drug prices.

Now, there's no denying the US has high medication costs compared to other countries, a concern voiced on both sides of the political spectrum.

However, Trump's pledge to bring these prices down has raised eyebrows over the extent to which he intends to cut the costs.

Here's what he had to say on the matter at a Republican dinner: “We’re gonna get the drug prices down. Not 30 per cent or 40 per cent, which would be great. Not 50 per cent or 60 per cent. No, we’re gonna get them down 1,000 per cent, 600 per cent, 500 per cent, 1,500 per cent."

Trump added, “Numbers that are not even thought to be achievable.”

When you look at the maths, many highlighted how this is unrealistic since reducing the cost of drugs by 100 per cent would mean they would be free.

Then, going further by cutting it down at even higher percentages, Trump mentioned - "1,000 per cent, 600 per cent, 500 per cent, 1,500 per cent,” - that's negative dollars.

This would mean instead of paying for medication, Americans would be paid to take it instead.

It didn't take long for critics and social media users to point out that the maths ain't matching for Trump.

One person said, "As someone who graduated from first grade, this is not how numbers work."





"So, basically, picking up my prescriptions is going to become my primary source of income," a second person wrote.













"And people wonder how this idiot bankrupted casinos," a fourth person shared.









"Sir your math is not matching," someone else commented.

Additionally, some social media users questioned X's AI chatbot Grok on whether Trump's stats add up, to which it described the president's remarks as "mathematically impossible."

Yikes.

Elsewhere, Trump responded 'that's true' when he was called a sexual predator, and The 20 most stupid things Donald Trump has ever said.

