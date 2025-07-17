Resurfaced footage shows Trump respond 'that's true' when labelled a sexual predator

A resurfaced clip of Donald Trump has gone viral after appearing to show him responding “it’s true” when he’s labelled a “sexual predator”.

Trump’s behaviour and attitudes when it comes to women have long been called into question a number of times. To name just a couple: In 2023, the US president was found liable for sexual abuse in a civil court case, and in 2005 was recorded bragging about grabbing women in the genitals .

Now, another clip has resurfaced and it does nothing to help with Trump’s image.

In it, Trump is sitting next to his daughter Ivanka Trump, and they are both seen laughing after Trump is called a “sexual predator” during a 2006 interview on The Howard Stern Show. His son Donald Trump Jr. was also believed to be there at the time.

“You know about sexual predators and things like that,” Stern said to the then-businessman Trump.

The show’s co-host Robin Quivers then added, “You are one!”, to which Ivanka and Trump himself can be seen laughing.

Trump appeared to say: “That’s true.”

The shocking footage was reemerged as the Trump administration is attempting to claim that the Jeffrey Epstein files are a “hoax” after Elon Musk’s bombshell claim that Trump’s name is within the files .

