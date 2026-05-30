The Great American State Fair planned at the White House is still a month away and it’s continuing to prove controversial – and acts keep pulling out, with one citing the event’s political ties.

Bret Michaels has become the latest to cancel their appearance at the event, and commentators on social media can’t help but find the whole thing pretty funny.

The fair is organised by Freedom 250 and scheduled for June 25 to July 10 on the National Mall. It’s part of the nationwide celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The fair will feature “live entertainment, immersive exhibits, patriotic tributes, innovation showcases, cultural programming, and family-friendly attractions stretching from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument,” Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach said in a statement.

Initially, there were nine artists announced to perform. However, within just hours people had already pulled out.

Young MC was the first, writing on Instagram: “I have informed my agents that I will not be performing at the Freedom 250 event.”

“The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event,” he wrote. “And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed…I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.”

Milli Vanilli singer Jodie Rocco told The Associated Press that neither she, her sister Linda Rocco nor any of the other group members had been asked to come.

“My sister and I were shocked to see our name, ‘Milli Vanilli’, as one of the performers,” Jodie Rocco wrote in an email.

Morris Day, the lead singer of Prince-linked band The Time, also cancelled, writing on Instagram: “Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at the Great American State Fair. It’s a no for me.”

Michaels is the latest to cancel, and the wave of acts pulling out has sparked reaction on social media.

The Wu Tang is for the Children account jokingly shared the original line-up poster for the event with crosses over the people who had pulled out, writing: “Updated card and finally a bingo.”

Commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote: "This is so embarrassing for Trump!"





Commentator Harry Sisson added: "Trump has been utterly humiliated as now 4 performers have dropped out of his America 250 concert... And maybe more to come! Incredibly embarrassing for Trump.









Commentator JoJoFromJerz commented: “If it’s wrong to find it hilarious that no one worth a damn wants to be associated with Trump’s stupid “250th” concert, then I don’t wanna be right.”

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