‘I hate that he's so funny’: Biggest reactions to Trump’s Albert Einstein gag

People on the internet are often incredibly critical of things Donald Trump has to say. A lot of the time, it’s completely justified too .

However, every once in a while, Trump says something genuinely funny – and people can't help but laugh.

The most recent example came when Trump was speaking from the Oval Office while signing an executive order to build a quantum computer for scientific research, with the aim of protecting the government from cyber attacks.

"Quantum technologies represent the next generation of innovation across computing sensing and networking, with enormous significance to our country's economic growth, scientific research and cyber security. It's really a big deal that we're doing today,” Trump began.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright began speaking about how Albert Einstein's work had influenced research in quantum theory. However, Trump didn’t let him get very far.

Wright said: “Thank you Mr President… 121 years ago, Albert Einstein published a paper…”

Trump then interrupted him, jokingly saying: “Nobody cares.”

The remark sparked a big reaction on social media, with Trump critics admitting it was a funny exchange.

"god dammit this is so funny," one user wrote.

"He can still go yard when he gets his pitch lol," one wrote.









"i hate him so much but he’s legitimately one of the funniest people on the planet. incredible timing," another said.



"Can't stand Trump... but damn this guy is the funniest president US has ever seen," one more added.















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