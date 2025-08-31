Gavin Newsom steps up Trump trolling with latest unexpected move

Gavin Newsom has spoken about taking his Donald Trump trolling to the next level, saying that he plans to launch his own memecoin in his latest parodying of the president.

In case you’ve missed it, California Governor Newsom has been attempting to show how ridiculous Trump's social media output has been over recent years by directly copying it, and even recently launching a merchandise range taking jibes at Trump – and now he’s stepped it up even further.

Parodying Trump’s 'Make America Great Again' merch, Newsom has now started his own range at the online 'Patriot Shop' .

Newsom merch includes a hat that says 'Newsom was right about everything', a 'Trump is not hot tank top' and even a holy bible that's been signed by Newsom (a satirical reference to Trump's $60 'God Bless the USA' bibles.

Now, Newsom has spoken about even launching his own cryptocurrency, following in Trump’s footsteps.

Speaking to Politico, Newsom said he’s “about to come out” with his own memecoin.

“By the way, I’m about to come out with a coin on my Patriot site. So you may want to look into that. I think we’ll add a coin, maybe a Trump corruption coin or something.”

Trump launched his own memecoin in January, called the $Trump coin.

Writing on X, Trump said when it was launched: “My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW.”

Newsom’s comments came at the same time that he reaffirmed his belief that Trump has no intention of leaving the White House in 2028 , referencing plans for the $200m gold ballroom Trump recently announced.

Speaking at Politico’s “The California Agenda: Sacramento Summit”, Newsom said, "Who spends $200 Million on a ballroom then leaves?”.

