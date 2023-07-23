Trump dodges 'great question' on faith with rambling nonsensical answer

Former president Donald Trump has fuelled speculation over his faith after dodging a question on the matter during a Fox News town hall held last week in Iowa.

In a clip which surfaced on 21 July, a woman asked the 2024 hopeful: “How has your faith grown since you decided in 2015 to run for president? And who has mentored you in your faith journey?”

Trump called it a “great question”, before veering away from the subject. Instead, he boasted about how he had a “wonderful life” as a billionaire property developer before going into politics.

He mentioned the “heartache and turmoil” he had endured since then but added that he “couldn’t be more glad” with his choices. “I’ve made America great. We can do it again,” said Trump, who has previously boasted of “total support” from faith leaders in the state.

“But I’ve gotten to know, because of this, evangelicals. I know so many people and they feel so good about themselves and their family, and they base it on religion,” he said during the town hall.

“I’ve met some of the finest people that I wouldn’t have had the privilege of meeting if I weren’t president,” he said. “They’re religious leaders, and they really are incredible people.”

One Twitter user, @KaladinFree, who describes themself as a Christian conservative, said: “The reason he dodged that question is because he is not a man of faith and is everything a Christian is NOT supposed to be.

There is no justification to, as Christian, continue to support this man who makes a mockery of your faith.”

Another person said: “Trump doesn't think he needs God, he thinks God needs him to make America great.”

In the current White House race, Trump currently leads Ron DeSantis by over 30 percentage points in an average of national polls on Republican candidates, according to poll tracker FiveThirtyEight.

However, he may yet come unstuck by a litany of criminal and civil court cases being brought against him.

Those include the Stormy Danielsalleged hush money case, a probe around alleged election tampering in Georgia state and a case surrounding whether he kept classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. All three go to trial either this year or next.

