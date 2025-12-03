Trump's claims 'affordability' is a Democrat hoax - but there's a huge problem

President Donald Trump has slammed the concept of “affordability” — calling it a Democrat “hoax.”

Trump argued inflation was higher under Democrat rule therefore claiming the criticism against his administration on affordability is a "Democrat hoax".

But there's one major problem: “affordability” was one of his campaign promises and people are still struggling. He repeatedly vowed to lower living costs, boost household buying power, and make essentials cheaper.

One critic wrote on social media: "He literally promised affordability when he was running so he’s calling himself a scammer then."



In fact, it wasn't long ago that Trump was crowbarring the word "affordability" into every social media post he could - right after Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won the NYC mayoral election, in fact.

In one recent claim he made on Truth Social, Trump appeared to take a great interest in the cost of groceries – something he has continually denied is a problem for Americans despite feedback to the contrary.

“Walmart just announced that Prices for a Thanksgiving Dinner is now down 25 per cent,” he claimed. “AFFORDABILITY is a Republican Stronghold. Hopefully, Republicans will use this irrefutable fact!”

The latest comments come after two new polls show that Americans feel significant pain about the cost of living.

A CBS/YouGov poll revealed that 60 percent of Americans believe Trump makes prices and inflation sound better than they really are.

So if affordability concerns are now a “Democrat hoax,” it raises an obvious question, why did he campaign on solving something he now claims doesn’t exist?

