Trump raises fresh concerns after attempt to explain Gettysburg goes badly wrong

Donald Trump, who back in February sparked international condemnation for comments about Nato, has once again caused concern over remarks made at one of his rallies - this time getting himself confused about the Battle of Gettysburg from 1863.

Considered a turning point in the American Civil War, the battle concerned Confederate soldier Robert Lee launching a second invasion of the North, only to be defeated by George Meade’s Army of the Potomac in a conflict which resulted in more than 50,000 casualties.

Except when Trump tried to explain the historical event during a rally in Pennsylvania at the weekend, it went about as well as you’d expect.

“Gettysburg, what an unbelievable battle that was. The Battle of Gettysburg, what an unbelievable… I mean it was so much, and so interesting and so vicious and horrible and so beautiful in so many different ways.

“It represented such a big portion of the success of this country … Gettysburg, wow,” the former president rambled.

And Trump’s comments on the massive loss of life has been met with shock by social media users – including actual historians – with many comparing it to fumbling your way through a school exam question:

It’s also been noted that one Trump supporter can be spotted making a range of bizarre faces throughout, including making binoculars with his hands, derping and scrunching his face up as if impersonating Trump himself.

Trump’s explanation of Gettysburg is the latest unusual comment from one of his rallies to make headlines, after he told a crowd in South Carolina he would be willing to violate the North Atlantic Treaty (overseen by Nato) and let Russia “do whatever the hell they want” to a member country if they “don’t pay” their bills.

