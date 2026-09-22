'We are at war': People baffled by video of Trump golfing on Truth Social

Donald Trump has been criticised after posting a video of himself golfing with a pro golfer while Americans struggle with cost of living due to his Iran war .

US president Trump is not exactly known for his tact or ability to read the room, but people were left particularly taken aback by a video he posted on Truth Social of himself “hitting balls” with American golf star Bryson DeChambeau.

The video, showing the pair teeing off, comes as the war Trump started with Iran back in February continues to rumble on. The cost of diesel in the US has hit an all-time high and regular Americans try to cope with a cost of living crisis that has seen the price of groceries and other essentials rise.

According to reports , Trump left Camp David early on Saturday, accompanied by golfers Gary Player and DeChambeau onboard his helicopter ride back to the White House. On Sunday morning, Trump attended his golf club in Sterling, Virginia.

“Trump remains laser-focused on lowering costs for Americans,” mocked one account as they criticised Trump’s video.

Another wrote: “We are at war, Diesel is at an all-time high and groceries are unaffordable…. Yet this is what Trump just posted.”

Someone else suggested: “It's disgusting the things this man gets away with....”

“Trump is on the golf course and Hegseth is at a college football game. What war?” another wrote.

One person argued: “Trump doesn’t give a single f**k about everyday Americans. When will the country wake up?”

“Laser focused,” another mocked.

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