From Obsession to The Odyssey: All the best 2026 Halloween costume ideas

Summer is slowly coming to an end, and now we're in September we can look ahead to the upcoming holiday.

Yep, that's right Halloween is fast approaching, with everyone planning on what costume to wear on October 31st - which is on a Saturday this year!

Choosing a Halloween costume can be tricky, particularly given the endless amount of choice and especially if you're looking to go past your bog-standard blood on a shirt.

Luckily for us there has been some mega pop culture moments this year, which we can all take inspiration from when choosing out Halloween outfit.

Here are some of our favourites:

Nikki and Bear from Obsession

Focus Features

Obsession has been one of the biggest horror films of the year, not doubt we'll be seeing many "Freaky Nikki" and Bear couples costumes this Halloween.





Off Campus characters

Prime Video

College drama series Off Campus has proven to be hit, and there's plenty of costume inspo in the series from sporting the Briar U Hockey team jersey to being meta and dressing up in the characters' Halloween costumes (Ali as J-Lo, Dean as Maverick, Hannah as a bunny to Garrett's magician).

Shane and Ilya from Heated Rivalry

HBO

We couldn't do a 2026 Halloween costume roundup without mentioning Heated Rivalry, the TV show has become a massive cultural phenomenon and with fans excited for season two, they'll be plenty sporting the Shan Hollander's Montreal Metros and Ilya Rosanov's Boston Raiders jerseys.





The Odyssey

YouTube/Universal Pictures

If you're looking for a group costume, look no further than Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, where you can look tough wearing Agamemnon and Odysseus's battle helmets, or look chic as Penelope or go for a low-maintenance hood and neutrals for Athena.





Pinkpantheress and Zara Larsson

YouTube/Pinkpantheress and Zara Larsson

As one of the biggest songs of the year, it was truly iconic when Pinkpantheress got Zara Larsson on the 'Stateside' remix, especially the music video which showed off their differing aesthetics, making it the perfect Halloween costume for you and your BFF.

Charlie and Emma from The Drama

A24

For anyone who has seen The Drama, I think we can all agree it was a horror show/car crash and so dressing up us protagonists Charlie and Emma would make for a funny and current Halloween costume.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton performs during "Dolly: An Original Musical" fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

We were all devastated to hear of the passing of country legend Dolly Parton last month and given her iconic blonde wig, long nails and vibrant outfits, many of fans will pay tribute by dressing up as her for Halloween.





The Hunger Games franchise characters

Lionsgate/Murray Close

Given that a new Hunger Games prequel film - The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping - is coming out in November, what better way to get hyped up for it than to dress as Katniss Everdeen or Haymitch Abernathy for October 31?





Oasis

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher attend the UK Premiere of 'Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger' at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 7th, 2026 in London Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited

After announcing new tour dates, and releasing their new documentary film Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, dressing up as Noel and Liam Gallagher is a solid costume choice.

Spider Man

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently the biggest film of 2026, making an eye-watering $2.47 billion worldwide and so nobody will be surprised to see people donning a Spider-Man suit this Halloween.

Dune characters

Warner Bros

In the run up to the release of Dune: Part 3 this December, this could be fun group Halloween costume choice for sci-fi fans.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.