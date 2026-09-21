Trump Truth Social map post appears to claim entire Western Hemisphere is 'his'

US president Donald Trump caused a major stir after posting an image on Truth Social that appears to suggest the whole Western Hemisphere is “his”.

We are no strangers to Trump posting bizarre, antagonising content on social media. Unlike any other president in history, he has been known to use Truth Social to threaten other countries and even imply that the US will annex them.

The Danish-owned territory of Greenland has been the victim of such threats. It recently resolved a diplomatic dispute with a deal that still doesn’t give Trump Greenland but allowed him to “ take a victory lap on social media ”.

And, taking a victory lap is precisely what Trump did, as he posted an image of himself overlooking a globe focussed on the region around Greenland. Text on the image reads, “His Hemisphere”.

Someone posted the image on X/Twitter and added: “How would we react if any world leader behaved like this? The fact is there are no comparable historical examples of this level of psychotic behavior. This isn’t funny. This isn’t trolling. This is sick behavior. It’s really sick stuff. And it’s really hurting a lot of people.”

Someone else claimed: “We’re being run by an unhinged, corrupt egomaniac who thinks he’s a king and has no use for the constitution.

“And most of the media still just covers it like it’s normal.”

“Two and a half more years of this madness,” another said.

Someone else pointed out: “FYI: Page 184 of Project 2025 talks about ‘re-hemisphering’.”

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