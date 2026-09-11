A Nintendo Direct took place on Wednesday (9 September) when loads of news was shared about new games, and updates for existing titles, on Nintendo Switch 2 and original Switch consoles.

A number of new trailers were shown through the presentation, revealing some of what Nintendo has planned for the rest of this year and into 2027.

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct was held on Tuesday (8 September) which included an Ocarina of Time remake release date, new trailer and an extended look at gameplay.

Indy100's Nintendo Direct September 2026 blog below had all the news, reveals, trailers, release date, gaming news and more as it happened.

Live coverage concludes: Nintendo Direct September 2026 everything announced And that concludes our live coverage of Nintendo Direct September 2026. Thank you so much for joining us. If you missed it, here's the full rundown of everything that was announced in alphabetical order: Bluey's Happy Snaps is releasing 15 October

Cairn, the critically acclaimed climbing game, is coming to Switch 2 early 2027. There's a free demo available later today on eShop

Danganronpa 2x2 is releasing on all Switch systems on 14 January 2027

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea is a new expansion that's out in November

Dragon Quest Monsters The Withered World is out 3 December with a demo available today

Eriksholm The Stolen Dream releases 3 December

Eternal Anima looks to be a turn-based Japanese role-playing game that's out on Switch 2 on 4 March

Fading Echo is out on 17 September

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition is also available in Spring 2027

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition is releasing in Spring 2027

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves is coming to Switch 2 on 22 October. Pre-orders are open later today on eShop

Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core Reunion is coming to Switch 2 today

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is out on Switch 2 on 8 April, day and date with other consoles, with pre-orders opening later today

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave launches on Switch 2 on 17 September

Hela is available 1 December

Hell Is Us releases 8 October

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush releases 10 September

House Flipper 2 is available 15 October

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Definitive Edition is coming to Switch 2 on 25 February 2027. Pre-orders open later today

It Takes Two for Switch 2 is available 15 October

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition is coming to Switch 2 in 2027

Kirby and the World Beyond is coming to Switch 2 in Spring 2027

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is finally coming to Switch 2! That's available 18 September and pre-orders are available now

Mario Kart World is getting a free update where classic courses can be played in VS Race mode with a total of 10 new tracks. Two new routes are coming to knockout tour too. That's available today

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Encore Edition is available 5 November

Meccha Chameleon is launching on Switch 2 later today

Mega Man: Dual Override has a new trailer showing Protoman. That's out on all Switch systems in Spring 2027 with new amiibo figures available the same day

Metal Slug Ultimate Collection is out on all Switch systems in 2027

Metroid Ravenous is out on Switch 2 on 28 January 2027, along with new amiibo

Monster Hunter Wilds releases on Switch 2 on 4 December

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is out exclusively on Switch 2 on 22 October with pre-orders open

Ondeh Ondeh Kaya's Tasty Tale sees players solve music-based puzzles. That releases in 2027

Onyx: The Dark Grip from Bloober Team, behind the Silent Hill 2 remake and Cronos: The New Dawn, is out exclusively on Switch 2 in 2027

Palia Nintendo Switch 2 Edition releases December

Persona 4 Revival is coming 20 May 2027

Persona 6 teased

Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dondori Academy is out on 12 November with pre-orders opening later today on Nintendo eShop

Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Pass DLC Season 2 will include accessories for your character and Pokemon. That releases later in 2026

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is releasing on Switch 2 on 10 December

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4 remakes are all releasing on 16 October with pre-orders opening later today

Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United is a remake that's out on all Switch systems on 16 February 2027

Sonic Pico Park is releasing 12 November

Stage Fright is an escape room inspired adventure by the makers of Overcooked. That's out on Switch 2 and the original Switch next year

Star Fox is getting an update with three new stages being added to Battle Mode and more people can play together. That's available 29 September

Star Fox Adventures is also coming to Nintendo GameCube Classics later today

Stellar Blade Complete Edition will be available 5 November

The Apothecary Diaries: The False Imperial Brother is available Early 2027

The Ascent Ultimate Edition is available in December

The Crew Motorfest is available from 8 October

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered is confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 on 29 September. Songs of the Past DLC will be available too

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is being shown in a new trailer. That's releasing on Switch 2 12 February with pre-orders opening on eShop later today

Torneko's Mystery Dungeon Classic HD is out today

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has a new mode called Heroes Vault. A new hero called Shimmer joins too. That releases on 3 December

Yo-kai Watch 2 Haunted Domain is in development

Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX is out 16 February 2027 on all Switch systems with pre-orders opening later today

007 First Light is coming to Switch 2 this year Thank you again for joining us. Be sure to keep it locked across Indy100 for all the latest gaming news and views too. See you soon!

More Nintendo Direct reaction [MEGATHREAD] Nintendo Direct

by u/ChiefLeef22 in gaming Gamers over in the Gaming Subreddit have also been reacting to what was shown in the Nintendo Direct. One said: "That was a pretty underwhelming Direct. New Kirby and Metroid look great but otherwise just ports." A second commented: "Everyone: Will it be a new Mario, Animal Crossing, SMASH??? Nintendo: Lol nah here is Super Kirby Bananza." "I don't give a s*** if this Direct was mostly nothing, Metroid Ravenous makes it S-tier in my heart," a third countered. A fourth pleaded: "An... Open-world Kirby game? Can't say I was expecting that but I don't hate it." And a fifth said: "Hey, new Metroid. New Kirby. RE4 remake. I'm happy."

Nintendo Direct reaction 2026.09.09 Nintendo Direct + Nintendo Treehouse: Live Megathread

by u/NintendoSwitchMods in NintendoSwitch Redditors in the Nintendo Switch Subreddit have been reacting in a Megathread to what was shown in the Nintendo Direct September 2026. One said: "Not me thinking when Kirby broke through that barrier it would be a Smash Bros. Fake out all along." A second commented: "I'm honestly very surprised anyone would think this was a good Direct this far into the Switch 2's life." A third added: "95 per cent of Directs now are just 'we'd like to announce that this game that is coming out on another console or already came out years ago is also coming out on Switch 2'." "Only two new first party games is not great," a fourth mused. And a fifth said: "They really should have combined this with the Ocarina of Time Direct."

Nintendo Treehouse stream If you want to check out more gameplay from some of the games showcased during Nintendo Direct September 2026, there's a Treehouse stream going on right now. Nintendo Switch Sports Online is currently being shown and a close table tennis match is currently taking place.



Nintendo Direct September 2026: Everything announced Here's a complete rundown of everything that was announced during Nintendo Direct September 2026 in alphabetical order: Bluey's Happy Snaps is releasing 15 October

Cairn, the critically acclaimed climbing game, is coming to Switch 2 early 2027. There's a free demo available later today on eShop

Cairn, the critically acclaimed climbing game, is coming to Switch 2 early 2027. There's a free demo available later today on eShop Danganronpa 2x2 is releasing on all Switch systems on 14 January 2027

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea is a new expansion that's out in November

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea is a new expansion that's out in November Dragon Quest Monsters The Withered World is out 3 December with a demo available today

Eriksholm The Stolen Dream releases 3 December

Eternal Anima looks to be a turn-based Japanese role-playing game that's out on Switch 2 on 4 March

Fading Echo is out on 17 September

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition is also available in Spring 2027

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition is also available in Spring 2027 Far Cry 3 Classic Edition is releasing in Spring 2027

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition is releasing in Spring 2027 FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves is coming to Switch 2 on 22 October. Pre-orders are open later today on eShop

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves is coming to Switch 2 on 22 October. Pre-orders are open later today on eShop Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core Reunion is coming to Switch 2 today

Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core Reunion is coming to Switch 2 today Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is out on Switch 2 on 8 April, day and date with other consoles, with pre-orders opening later today

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave launches on Switch 2 on 17 September

Hela is available 1 December

Hell Is Us releases 8 October

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush releases 10 September

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush releases 10 September House Flipper 2 is available 15 October

House Flipper 2 is available 15 October Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Definitive Edition is coming to Switch 2 on 25 February 2027. Pre-orders open later today

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Definitive Edition is coming to Switch 2 on 25 February 2027. Pre-orders open later today It Takes Two for Switch 2 is available 15 October

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition is coming to Switch 2 in 2027

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition is coming to Switch 2 in 2027 Kirby and the World Beyond is coming to Switch 2 in Spring 2027

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is finally coming to Switch 2! That's available 18 September and pre-orders are available now

Mario Kart World is getting a free update where classic courses can be played in VS Race mode with a total of 10 new tracks. Two new routes are coming to knockout tour too. That's available today

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Encore Edition is available 5 November

Meccha Chameleon is launching on Switch 2 later today

Mega Man: Dual Override has a new trailer showing Protoman. That's out on all Switch systems in Spring 2027 with new amiibo figures available the same day

Metal Slug Ultimate Collection is out on all Switch systems in 2027

Metroid Ravenous is out on Switch 2 on 28 January 2027, along with new amiibo

Monster Hunter Wilds releases on Switch 2 on 4 December

Monster Hunter Wilds releases on Switch 2 on 4 December Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is out exclusively on Switch 2 on 22 October with pre-orders open



Ondeh Ondeh Kaya's Tasty Tale sees players solve music-based puzzles. That releases in 2027

Onyx: The Dark Grip from Bloober Team, behind the Silent Hill 2 remake and Cronos: The New Dawn, is out exclusively on Switch 2 in 2027

Onyx: The Dark Grip from Bloober Team, behind the Silent Hill 2 remake and Cronos: The New Dawn, is out exclusively on Switch 2 in 2027 Palia Nintendo Switch 2 Edition releases December

Persona 4 Revival is coming 20 May 2027

Persona 6 teased

Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dondori Academy is out on 12 November with pre-orders opening later today on Nintendo eShop

Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dondori Academy is out on 12 November with pre-orders opening later today on Nintendo eShop Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Pass DLC Season 2 will include accessories for your character and Pokemon. That releases later in 2026

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is releasing on Switch 2 on 10 December

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4 remakes are all releasing on 16 October with pre-orders opening later today

Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United is a remake that's out on all Switch systems on 16 February 2027

Sonic Pico Park is releasing 12 November

Stage Fright is an escape room inspired adventure by the makers of Overcooked. That's out on Switch 2 and the original Switch next year

Stage Fright is an escape room inspired adventure by the makers of Overcooked. That's out on Switch 2 and the original Switch next year Star Fox is getting an update with three new stages being added to Battle Mode and more people can play together. That's available 29 September

Star Fox is getting an update with three new stages being added to Battle Mode and more people can play together. That's available 29 September Star Fox Adventures is also coming to Nintendo GameCube Classics later today

Star Fox Adventures is also coming to Nintendo GameCube Classics later today Stellar Blade Complete Edition will be available 5 November

The Apothecary Diaries: The False Imperial Brother is available Early 2027

The Apothecary Diaries: The False Imperial Brother is available Early 2027 The Ascent Ultimate Edition is available in December

The Crew Motorfest is available from 8 October

The Crew Motorfest is available from 8 October The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered is confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 on 29 September. Songs of the Past DLC will be available too

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered is confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 on 29 September. Songs of the Past DLC will be available too Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is being shown in a new trailer. That's releasing on Switch 2 12 February with pre-orders opening on eShop later today

Torneko's Mystery Dungeon Classic HD is out today

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has a new mode called Heroes Vault. A new hero called Shimmer joins too. That releases on 3 December

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has a new mode called Heroes Vault. A new hero called Shimmer joins too. That releases on 3 December Yo-kai Watch 2 Haunted Domain is in development

Yo-kai Watch 2 Haunted Domain is in development Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX is out 16 February 2027 on all Switch systems with pre-orders opening later today

007 First Light is coming to Switch 2 this year

Nintendo Direct concludes And that's it for the Nintendo Direct presentation - but don't go anywhere as we'll be rounding up all the announcements and the biggest reactions. So no top Nintendo first-party heavy hitters from the Mario and Pokemon series this time, with Zelda covering off that front yesterday it turns out, but a lot of releases coming out over the next few months, especially a lot of Switch 2 ports. And a new Kirby 3D platformer to celebrate the series turning 35 to finish! Stay tuned.

Kirby and the World Beyond It's a new Kirby 3D platformer to finish! The trailer appears to show an open world Kirby can explore while platforming and taking down enemies. Kirby can also seamlessly glide across open areas too. Kirby can climb trees, move on top of a ball and propel up cliffs to find hidden treasure. Kirby can also use an umbrella to glide around too. An enemy is thrown into the landscape but then leaves a hole in where the sky should be - very Truman Show. Kirby also wields a powerful sword to take down enemies and knock down things in the environment to create new paths. Kirby then uses the sword to take out the false landscape and it shows a vast world beyond that. Sure enough, it's called Kirby and the World Beyond. That's coming to Switch 2 in Spring 2027.

Persona 6 tease And there's a tease for Persona 6! Next up is the final announcement. Here we go...

Persona 4 Revival Next up is a game from Atlus - and it's talking about The Midnight Channel... Persona 4 Revival is coming 20 May 2027.



Even more Nintendo Direct headlines Mario Kart World is getting a free update where classic courses can be played in VS Race mode with a total of 10 new tracks. Two new routes are coming to knockout tour too. That's available today

Mega Man: Dual Override has a new trailer showing Protoman. That's out on all Switch systems in Spring 2027 with new amiibo figures available the same day

Eternal Anima looks to be a turn-based Japanese role-playing game that's out on Switch 2 on 4 March



Danganronpa 2x2 is releasing on all Switch systems on 14 January 2027



FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves is coming to Switch 2 on 22 October. Pre-orders are open later today on eShop

Metal Slug Ultimate Collection is out on all Switch systems in 2027



Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX is out 16 February 2027 on all Switch systems with pre-orders opening later today



Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United is a remake that's out on all Switch systems on 16 February 2027



007 First Light is coming this year



Far Cry 3 Classic Edition is releasing in Spring 2027



Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition is also available in Spring 2027



The Crew Motorfest is available from 8 October



The Apothecary Diaries: The False Imperial Brother is available Early 2027



House Flipper 2 is available 15 October



Sonic Pico Park is releasing 12 November



Dragon Quest Monsters The Withered World is out 3 December with a demo available today



Torneko's Mystery Dungeon Classic HD is out today



Hela is available 1 December



Eriksholm The Stolen Dream releases 3 December



Stellar Blade Complete Edition will be available 5 November



The Ascent Ultimate Edition is available in December



It Takes Two is available 15 October



Palia Nintendo Switch 2 Edition releases December



Bluey's Happy Snaps is releasing 15 October



Hot Wheels Infiitne Rush releases 10 September



Fading Echo is out on 17 September

Hell Is Us releases 8 October



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Encore Edition is available 5 November



Metroid Ravenous Now then, we've got a new 2D Metroid game! It looks to be more 2.5D with 3D cinematics included. The majority of gameplay shown is 2D. Enemies can be eaten in order to gain power. That's out on Switch 2 on 28 January 2027, along with new amiibo.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort There's a new look at Nintendo Switch Sports Resort where as well as the 12 sports, players can explore the resort themselves and discover Wuhu Island. There are lots of collectibles and rewards to find. There's a new Island Crown mode that can be played offline too where players can play against the top ranked opponents from each sport. Players can take on Island Legends. Characters can be customised too. That's out exclusively on Switch 2 on 22 October with pre-orders open.

More Nintendo headlines The announcements are coming thick and fast, here is the latest batch of headlines: Onyx: The Dark Grip from Bloober Team, behind the Silent Hill 2 remake and Cronos: The New Dawn , is out exclusively on Switch 2 in 2027

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has a new mode called Heroes Vault. A new hero called Shimmer joins too. That releases on 3 December



Stage Fright is an escape room inspired adventure by the makers of Overcooked . That's out on Switch 2 and the original Switch next year



Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea is a new expansion that's out in November



Ondeh Ondeh Kaya's Tasty Tale sees players solve music-based puzzles. That releases in 2027



LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is finally coming to Switch 2! That's available 18 September and pre-orders are available now



New amiibo has been shown for Kirby Air Riders

Cairn , the critically acclaimed climbing game, is coming to Switch 2 early 2027. There's a free demo available later today on eShop

Resident Evil 2 , 3 and 4 remakes are all releasing on 16 October with pre-orders opening later today



Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is being shown in a new trailer. That's releasing on Switch 2 12 February with pre-orders opening on eShop later today



Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Pikmin 4 is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition! Voice commands can be given. Dondori Academy is a new mode where challenges can be taken on to earn treasure across different stages. There are three different difficulty levels for this too. Exams can be taken in the academy on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with medals earned for how well players do. There will be scorebaords for friends and family, as well as globally. A total of 72 stages will be released over time. Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dondori Academy is out on 12 November with pre-orders opening later today on Nintendo eShop.



Yo-kai Watch 2 Haunted Domain Next up is a Japanese anime title that's confirmed to be in development.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam There's a new trailer for a Professor Layton game. There are lots of interactive puzzles for people to solve and each one uncovers more of the story, revealing deeper secrets. It's described as the biggest mystery in the series yet. That's out on Switch 2 on 10 December.

Nintendo headlines Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is out on Switch 2 on 8 April, day and date with other consoles, with pre-orders opening later today

Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core Reunion is coming to Switch 2 today



Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Definitive Edition is coming to Switch 2 on 25 February 2027. Pre-orders open later today



Meccha Chameleon is launching on Switch 2 later today



Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Pass DLC Season 2 will includes accessories for your character and Pokemon. That releases later in 2026.

Star Fox is getting an update with three new stages being added to Battle Mode and more people can play together. That's available 29 September



Star Fox Adventures is also coming to Nintendo GameCube Classics later today



The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered is confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 on 29 September. Songs of the Past DLC will be available too

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition is coming to Switch 2 in 2027



Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave launches on Switch 2 on 17 September



Monster Hunter Wilds First up is a look at Monster Hunter Wilds on Nintendo Switch 2! There's a look at gameplay and cinematics - the game appears to be running at 30fps (frames per second). It's out on 4 December. DLC Ascendance is also coming to the console next year too.



Here we go Nintendo Direct September 2026 is underway! Here we go...

What could be announced? Nintendo has confirmed the showcase "will focus on Nintendo Switch 2 games launching this Winter". However little else has been confirmed about what to expect at present. There will be a Treehouse stream showing off gameplay of select titles immediately afterwards too. On the rumour mill, starting with first-party titles, speculation has been swirling that there could be a look at a new 3D Mario game. That's according to Malo932 who has an impressive track record of Nintendo announcements this year. Malo932 claimed a new Super Smash Bros game is in development, Mario Kart World DLC is coming which could contain Star Fox and Nintendogs is making a comeback. The leaker also claimed there's a new Star Fox game in development, along with Wario World and new 2D Metroid Prime on its way next year, and these could all be revealed during Nintendo Direct. There might be some Pokemon updates with Pokemon Winds & Waves releasing next year. There has also been speculation about Pokemon Sapphire / Ruby / Emerald ports releasing in October following the success of Pokemon FireRed / LeafGreen releasing earlier this year in February. Nintendo recently held a playtest for The Duskbloods so there might be some news on that. Another prominent leaker, NecroFelipe, has also claimed Luigi's Mansion 4 is in development. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is likely to be shown, along with Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and Xenoblade Genesis.

Moving on to third-party titles, there could be news of Switch 2 ports of Crimson Desert and Stellar Blade. These ports have already been confirmed to be in the works but there hasn't been any updates since - yet. And Monster Hunter Wilds could be shown on Switch 2 for the first time - this would be a great time to reveal this with new DLC Ascendance already confirmed for 2027. To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed and is all speculation at the time of writing.

Just under an hour to go There's less than an hour to go now until Nintendo Direct September 2026 gets underway. Stay with us for all the latest as it happens.

What fans are expecting from Nintendo Direct Nintendo Direct announced for September 9

by u/Turbostrider27 in nintendo Fans in the Nintendo Subreddit have been commenting on what they want and think we'll see from today's Nintendo Direct. One said: "Don't mind me, putting the clown makeup on for Golden Sun once again." Another commented: "Trying not to overhype myself but I imagine they must be pretty damn confident in whatever they have to show here if they're willing keep Zelda separate to its own Direct. One would hope this is where we hear about 3D Mario or Smash." A third mused: "So what's the big closing game going to be, assuming they show off Ocarina in the Zelda Direct? A full blown Duskbloods trailer with release date? Mother 3? GTA 6?" "I'm hoping they finally announce the next 3D Mario game for 2027 as the closer," a fourth added. "I don't care if it's a year in advance. I have other pipe dreams for what they might announce. But I'll keep my expectations in check." And a fifth said: "New Smash or Animal Crossing would be my two leading candidates."

What was announced during The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct? If you missed it, here's a quick roundup of what was announced during The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direc ton Tuesday (8 September): The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake featured heavily with a release date of 5 November, a new trailer and a first look at gameplay. It can also be accessed in Zelda Notes

A Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2, Pro controller and carry case release on 29 October

The Legend of Zelda movie will be called exactly that, out 30 April 2027

Lots of Zelda merch, including amiibo, LEGO, Hasbro figurines, Panini stickers and more

The Legend of Zelda music concerts touring worldwide

Nintendo Museum Zelda updates

Nintendo Today app will have new Zelda calendar animations

What could be announced during Nintendo Direct September 2026? Starting with first-party titles, rumours have been swirling that there could be a look at a new 3D Mario game. That's according to Malo932 who has an impressive track record of Nintendo announcements this year. Malo932 claimed a new Super Smash Bros game is in development, Mario Kart World DLC is coming which could contain Star Fox and Nintendogs is making a comeback. The leaker also claimed there's a new Star Fox game in development, along with Wario World and new 2D Metroid Prime on its way next year, and these could all be revealed during Nintendo Direct. There might be some Pokemon updates with Pokemon Winds & Waves releasing next year. There has also been speculation about Pokemon Sapphire / Ruby / Emerald ports releasing in October following the success of Pokemon FireRed / LeafGreen releasing earlier this year in February. Nintendo recently held a playtest for The Duskbloods so there might be some news on that. Another prominent leaker, NecroFelipe, has also claimed Luigi's Mansion 4 is in development. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is likely to be shown, along with Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and Xenoblade Genesis.

Moving on to third-party titles, there could be news of Switch 2 ports of Crimson Desert and Stellar Blade. These ports have already been confirmed to be in the works but there hasn't been any updates since - yet. And Monster Hunter Wilds could be shown on Switch 2 for the first time - this would be a great time to reveal this with new DLC Ascendance already confirmed for 2027. To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed and is all speculation at the time of writing.

What will be announced during Nintendo Direct September 2026? Nintendo has confirmed the showcase "will focus on Nintendo Switch 2 games launching this Winter". However little else has been confirmed about what to expect at present. There will be a Treehouse stream showing off gameplay of select titles immediately afterwards too. We'll be rounding up what could be announced shortly.

How can I watch Nintendo Direct September 2026? Nintendo Direct September 2026 can be viewed across Nintendo's official feeds. It can also be viewed directly through the embedded video above.

When is Nintendo Direct September 2026? Nintendo Direct September 2026 starts at 3pm BST (10am ET / 7am PT). Nintendo has said the presentation will last for around 45 minutes.

Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to Indy100's live coverage of Nintendo Direct September 2026! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be building up to the presentation that gets underway later today, covering the event itself, bringing you a roundup of everything that's announced and have all the biggest reaction to the announcements too. You're already in the right place to stay up-to-date with everything as it happens so stay with us through the day for all the latest!

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