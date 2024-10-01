Why Donald Trump said Kamala Harris staged Hurricane Helene briefing photo

Former President Donald Trump has accused Vice President Kamala Harris of staging a photo where she appears to be getting briefed on the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.

In the photo posted on Harris’ official Vice Presidential X / Twitter account, a contemplative Harris can be seen taking notes as she seems to take a call aboard Air Force Two.

But what Trump has an issue with is that her famous wired earphones do not appear to be plugged into her phone.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, as well as X / Twitter, the Republican nominee blasted his Democratic opponent in the upcoming presidential election.

“Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing,” Trump wrote. “You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work!”

Alongside the photo, Harris gave an update on the work she is doing amid the devastation Hurricane Helene has caused since it made landfall last Thursday (September 26).

“I was just briefed by [FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell] on the latest developments about the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene,” Harris states in the post.

“We also discussed our Administration’s continued actions to support emergency response and recovery.”

“I also spoke with [North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper] about the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts in North Carolina,” she added. “Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need.”

Trump wasn't the only one to point out that Harris's earphones weren't plugged in, as other social media users also highlighted this and noted that Harris' sheet of paper appears to be blank too.

Conservative commentator, Mollie Hemingway wrote: "This is the most VEEP-like photo ever — pretending to be on a phone call but forgetting to plug in the antiquated earphones while pretending to write on a blank piece of paper instead of actually doing anything".

“Border Czar Kamala can’t miss a photo op,” Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) commented. “The photographer should make sure the headphones are plugged into the phone next time.”

Elsewhere, since the arrival of Hurrican Helene, AP reports the death toll has surpassed 130 while millions across the affected areas of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia are still without power.

