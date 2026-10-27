A foul-mouthed heckler interrupted Donald Trump ’s rally with a request for what to do with his White House ballroom.

Just a week away from the midterm elections, US president Trump has been the campaign trail going around the country to support Republican candidates.

The rallies themselves have not been uneventful as Trump has sparked criticism for commenting on the rear ends of both male and female acquaintances, spewing racism about Democratic candidates and disregarding high oil prices with the admission “ we’re making a freaking fortune ”.

But, at a recent rally in Corinth, Mississippi, it was a member of the crowd who grabbed the headlines after shouting a crude remark about Trump’s beloved (and controversial) ballroom he’s attempting to build on White House grounds.

While there was a pause as Trump spoke, someone in the crowd was heard shouting: “Shove that ballroom up your fat a**!”

Trump replied to the heckler: “Oh, go home. Go home. Go home.”

While the rally crowd may have booed, not everyone was so against this act of free speech.

“Came thru so clean thank you patriot,” someone wrote.

Another said: “Made. My. Night.”

“Never seen this diva so clearly gagged,” another argued.

One person suggested: “Oh you KNOW that one hurt him.”

“‘Shove that ballroom up your fat a**’ might be the most constructive feedback Trump has received on his building plans,” someone mocked.

“He cooked,” argued another.

Someone else said: “Best one yet omg.”

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