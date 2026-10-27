Pokemon Unite to shut down and gamers declare it a 'fumble'

It has been officially confirmed Pokemon Unite will shut down and gamers are both sad and furious online, with some accusing it of being a "fumble".

Pokemon Unite is a strategic team battle game that's playable on Nintendo Switch consoles and mobile. It's developed by TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, in partnership with The Pokemon Company.



An official update confirmed service for Pokemon Unite will end on 23 March which applies to all versions of the game.

Aeos gem sales are now suspended but players will be able to access any gems they have until service ends. Members can carry on using the service until the end of the membership period.

A special event and update leading to the end of service will start from 12 November and the 2027 tournament in Tokyo will go ahead as planned.

This was posted in the Pokemon Subreddit and gamers are sad, disappointed and furious.

One said: "I played this game from the first season and still play it now. They fumbled so hard, so much wasted potential. Seriously, one of the most addictive game formats. They just made so many bizarre monetisation choices, left the game untouched for months on end. Still, I am devastated for it to end."

"This game put Crustle on the map," declared a second.

A third commented: "Oh wow, I thought this had a big following. This AND Bank are both going down? What else are they gonna take from us!!"

"Holy s**t," a fourth exclaimed. "Was the game really struggling that much? This feels like it's coming outta nowhere."

And a fifth added: "And so it's true... Gonna miss this game. Really wish they made a single-player equivalent because the real time battles with Pokemon were fun. Three days after my birthday too lmao."

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