26 of the funniest memes about Trump's latest indictment

Donald Trump has been indicted...again.

This time the disgraced former president is facing charges that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

A grand jury in Fulton County has charged Trump with 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents and attempting to coerce public officers.

This is the fourth time that Trump has been indicted this year but only the second time that he has been charged with actions that he committed during his presidency and in relation to the 2020 loss to Joe Biden.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Trump has already lashed out on his own social media platform, Truth Social, by spelling indicted wrong.

The ex-president said: "So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated [sic] tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump'. And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn?" the former president wrote.

"Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!"

Given this is the latest L against Trump's name, social media users have taken great pleasure in mocking the former Celebrity Apprentice like it was 2020 all over again.

































































































































Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.