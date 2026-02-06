Donald Trump mocked Mike Johnson for suggesting a prayer before the president ate his lunch, while speaking at a National Prayer Event.

The event took place in Washington and was attended by faith leaders – but that didn’t stop the president from poking fun at the House Speaker for interrupting his meal.

Mocking Johnson for suggesting they pray before eating together, Trump said: "Did you know that, Mr. Speaker, you know, Mike Johnson’s a very religious person, that he does not hide it?"

"He’ll say to me sometimes at lunch, ‘Sir, may we pray?’ I say, ‘Excuse me, we’re having lunch in the Oval.’ It’s okay with me. But, he’s a very religious person and he is popular, and he’s doing an unbelievable job."

Trump later said: "I think God is watching over you. God is watching over him."

The comments, and the context, were criticised on social media. One wrote: "He’s really at the national prayer breakfast making fun of a guy for wanting to pray how did the Christian conservatives fall for this s***."

Commentator Mehdi Hasan wrote: "At the *national prayer breakfast*

"The most unpresidential president in history."









Meanwhile, Trump gave an exclusive interview to NBC News in the Oval Office this week, and the conversation was as varied and as wild as you might imagine – these are the biggest talking points .

