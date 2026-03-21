Trump condemns Iran for ’executing protesters’ - but there’s one problem

US president Donald Trump continued to defend his ongoing military operation in Iran on Friday, as he condemned the country for executing individuals involved in protests against the government – only for social media users to point out what’s been going on recently on their side of the world.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump said of the Iranian regime: “These are thugs and animals and horrible people, but you can’t hit anybody harder than we’ve hit them. I’m not surprised, they executed three young people for protesting.”

The three executions referenced by Trump took place on Thursday, according to state media, after the individuals were sentenced on charges of “moharabeh” or “waging war against God” for allegedly killing two police officers during nationwide protests.

However, Trump condemning the execution of demonstrators has left many X/Twitter thinking the same thing – namely that America’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shot and killed two people protesting the federal agency’s activity in Minnesota:

“Renee Good and Alex Pretti have entered the chat,” commented influencer Majid Padellan (also known online as Brooklyn Dad Defiant), referencing the aforementioned individuals killed by federal officers in January:

Good, a mother of three, stopped with her partner “to support our neighbours” in Minnesota on 7 January when she was killed, according to a statement issued by her wife Becca Good.

Her death sparked protests in the state, and on 24 January, 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti was shot dead by federal agents as they conducted a “targeted operation” against an “illegal alien wanted for violent assault”.

Another X/Twitter user responded to Trump’s remarks by tweeting: “You’ll never believe what we did in Minnesota”:

While Joanne Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, wrote: “Renee Good, Alex Pretti and Keith Porter could not be reached for comment”:

Porter, a 43-year-old father of two, was shot dead by an off-duty ICE agent outside his California apartment on 31 December.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.