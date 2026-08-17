Now Trump is claiming ‘good things’ are going to happen with the Iran war

US president Donald Trump is continuing to defend his actions in the Middle East, as his administration comes under fire for reported conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln – currently deployed in the region - and rising gas prices due to the Iran war.

In footage credited to non-profit The Capitol Institute, and shared by the PatriotTakes account on X/Twitter on Sunday, the convicted felon can be heard saying: “Venezuela, we won that war in one day, actually – 48 minutes, actually – and we have a great relationship with it, as well. We’ve taken out billions – hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth - of oil.

“We’re doing the same thing now – well, relatively, it’s larger – but we’re doing big things in Iran, as you know. Their currency is valueless, their military is beat, their navy’s all sunk – 159 ships.

“Every ship is underwater right now, they’re resting at the bottom of the sea … 209 airplanes, they don’t have any airplanes.”

Unsurprisingly, Trump then turned his attention to the media and how they’re covering the conflict.

He told those at his golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey: “It’s amazing, because you hear these stories? Their radar is gone, all technology is gone, they have inflation at 350 per cent, their cash is worthless, their currency is absolutely worthless, and then you read The New York Times and they say, ‘Iran is doing extremely well’.

“The only thing they have is fake news, that’s all they have. Some good things are gonna happen very soon. They’ve already happened, because the one thing we can’t do, we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

The comments have since been met with disbelief online.

Republicans Against Trump simply tweeted: “Huh?”:

And Juliet Jeske, of Decoding Fox News, said: “He’s trying to bluff his way through this war like he has through his many failed business ventures”:

It comes just days after Trump said he will “never apologise” for high gas prices caused by the war in Iran.

“For you to pay a little bit more for your gasoline, just remember, you’re doing it so a very evil country cannot have… a country, really, it’s the number one state sponsor of terror in the world, we don’t want to have them have nuclear weapons.

“So remember that, when you have to pay a little bit more, you’re at $4. It’s OK, I mean, it’s… I’m not… I’m not… I’ll never apologise; I did the right thing,” he said.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.