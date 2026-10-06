Donald Trump was quizzed by reporters after advocating for mail-in votes in the midterm election despite repeated claims of mail-in voter fraud.

For years now, Trump has attempted to discredit mail-in voting in elections as “corrupt”, suggesting it was part of alleged voter fraud he blamed for losing the 2020 election – a claim for which he has never provided any evidence.

But, as the midterm elections approach and the Republican party seems increasingly desperate, it seems Trump has had a change of heart when it comes to mail-in votes.

“Republicans must WIN the 2026 Midterm Elections, and we must use every appropriate tool – whether you vote early, absentee, by mail, or in-person, we must swamp the Radical Left Dumocrats with massive turnout! SO IMPORTANT – PLEASE GET OUT AND VOTE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on social media along with an accompanying video of him urging supporters to vote Republican.

Many pointed out the irony.

House representative Jim McGovern wrote: “After years of spreading lies about virtually non-existent mail-in voter fraud, Trump is now telling people to vote by mail.

“I’ve got whiplash.”

Another said: “After spending years telling America that mail-in voting is fraud, Trump is now so desperate that he's telling his supporters to vote by mail!”

It’s a point that Trump was questioned about by a reporter who asked, “Why are you telling your supporters to vote by mail if you think it’s fraud?”

Trump responded: “I’d rather have them vote in person, but they can vote by mail if they want because we seem to have no choice … But there seems to be, not seems to be, there is a lot of cheating in vote by mail. A lot of cheating, all over.”

When the reporters put it to him that there’s no evidence, Trump lashed out calling them “fake news”.

“Reporters are finally calling him out to his face on his constant stream of bulls**t. Far past time, but better late than never,” someone argued.

Another said: “anytime anyone says anything I don’t like I’m just going to say fake news and walk away.”

“When Republicans are in jeopardy of losing the House and Senate… It’s suddenly okay to vote by mail. Any other time… Voting by mail is potentially election fraud.

“Am I missing something @GOP? F**king Pathetic,” one person wrote.

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