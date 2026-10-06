Trump claims people tell him he’s a better president than Lincoln and Washington

Donald Trump has claimed that people often tell him he’s a better president than Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

The president was speaking in front of crowds on Monday night (October 5) at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, Nebraska.

During the same speech, he also sparked outrage after appearing to suggest Iran “take out” two American cities and that it would be a "small price to pay".

The president also claimed that fuel prices, if anything, are going to come down ‘too quickly’ after the Iran war is over.

During in the rambling speech, Trump also tried to claim that people often claimed he was the greatest president of all time – or the “GOAT”.

“The reason I look so good… they’re all saying ‘GOAT’... I said ‘What about Washington and Lincoln?’ They said ‘You’re better, Sir.’ They’re believers.”

“[They said] ‘You’re better than them, Sir. GOAT’ – Greatest of all time.”

Elsewhere in the speech, Trump talked about the Iran war.

"It's going to end very soon and it'll end one way or the other," Trump said, before discussing fuel prices.

He added: "It'll end very quickly and prices are gonna come down very sharply. You might say, 'Please, please, Sir, it's going down too fast!' You watch."

Earlier in the speech, he made controversial comments about the idea of US cities being attacked – saying it would be a “small price to pay” for “keeping the world safe”.

"Remember, with the war, it's just artificial. It's a little bit high,” Trump said.

"It's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe. They can take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles or San Diego. This is a very small price to pay.

"It's essentially almost over. They always say they have a big threshold for pain, let me tell you, they need it.

"It's going to end very soon and it'll end one way or the other."

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