If you’re wondering how the Iran war is going for US president Donald Trump and his administration, the government is offering money in exchange for information about the country’s nuclear weapons.

In a tweet posted on Friday, U.S. Central Command – part of the Department of Defense – linked to the ‘Rewards for Justice’ website and said: “Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above.”

Individuals can submit a tip via the aforementioned website, which states the International Atomic Energy Agency has lost a “continuity of knowledge” around “Iran’s production and inventory of key components like centrifuges” because of the regime’s “lack of compliance” with the agency on “safeguards obligations”.

The post has since been met with disbelief by fellow X/Twitter users, with broadcaster Piers Morgan simply tweeting: “WTF????”:

“Embarrassing,” wrote The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur:

Journalist Sulaiman Ahmed commented: “Hahah they don’t even know the location of Iran’s nuclear program. This is so embarrassing”:

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein said: “OMFG! They are clueless”:

Evergreen Intel responded by sharing a White House press release from June 2025, in which it said Iran’s nuclear facilities “have been obliterated” and that “suggestions otherwise are fake news”:

“How embarrassing for a supposed superpower,” said commentator Bushra Shaikh:

And retired combat veteran Douglas Macgregor mentioned the reward scheme and asked: “What does that tell you?”:

Of course, it’s not the first financial incentive to be offered by the Trump administration in recent weeks, as the Republican vowed to give $5,000 to every American and settle Camp Lejeune compensation claims if his party maintained control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

It didn’t.

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