It’s not news at this point that US president Donald Trump and his administration’s use of social media is unlike that of his predecessors, with its heavy reliance on artificial intelligence seeing the Republican sharing images and videos of him as the Pope and dropping excrement on protesters from a fighter jet.

The Trump administration has also been condemned by several musicians for using their songs in promotional videos, such as Olivia Rodrigo, Jess Glynne and Sabrina Carpenter.

And now, with Christmas and ‘holiday season’ fast approaching, the White House has decided to use another piece of pop culture as inspiration for social media content – in particular, the 2004 animated film The Polar Express.

Shared to social media on Tuesday, the graphic sees a boy in a blue dressing gown outside in the snow, looking up at a giant plane soaring through the sky.

Accompanying text reads: “Here illegally? The Deportation Express.

“This holiday season… believe you can go home. CBP Home App to self-deport.”

The image has since been criticised on social media, with podcaster Ed Krassenstein writing on X/Twitter that “Jesus would be crying right now”:

Political commentator Richard Angwin described it as “a grotesque mockery of Christmas’

It’s just the latest in a string of “unprofessional” and “disgusting” social media posts shared by the US government, with previous examples including the Department of Homeland Security unironically using the phrase “womp womp” (yes, really) and the White House posting an AI image of Trump as the protagonist from the Halo series, Master Chief.

We wish we were joking…

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.