Since taking office in January, Donald Trump ’s administration has ushered in a change of tone in government that is in stark contrast to the previous one.

Where typically people expect the government of one of the world’s most powerful countries to be serious and level-headed, it’s arguable that the opposite could be said about the way in which the Trump administration has operated thus far.

One clear example has been how internet memes, TikTok trends and pop culture references more generally have seeped into not only their own social media posts, but beyond, sparking accusations that this government is the most “ unserious ” and “ childlish ” administration ever.

Here’s a roundup:

Lo-fi beats post

If you’ve ever been on YouTube looking for mellow music to study to, you’ll have almost certainly come across the lo-fi beats music stream.

For some unknown reason, back in May, the White House thought it would be a good idea to use the official White House X/Twitter account to share its own video in the same style, titled “Lo-Fi MAGA Video to Relax/Study To” featuring an animated Trump signing papers.

Trump as the Pope AI

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, thought it was appropriate to share an AI-generated image of himself as the Pope less than two weeks after the announcement of the death of Pope Francis on 21 April.

“It's full-on lunacy at this point,” one of many online critics wrote.

Star Wars Day

In another bizarre AI post, the White House shared an image of Trump wielding a lightsaber to mark Star Wars Day on 4 May.

They captioned the fake picture of a buff Trump, writing: “Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”

Need we say any more?

Jet2holiday ICE deportation video

In much more sinister fashion, the government utilised the Jet2holidays TikTok trend on a video of an ICE deportation.

The White House used the viral audio behind images of groups of handcuffed migrants being forced onto a plane by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to be deported.

The clip faced widespread condemnation, including both from Jess Glynne , the singer of the audio track, to the actor who does the voiceover.

In response to indy100, the White House said: “There is nothing more unifying and positive than deporting criminal illegal aliens and making American communities safer. The memes will continue until every criminal illegal alien is removed!”

Trump as Superman

With the release of the Superman movie in July, the official White House social media account posted a bizarre edited image that depicted Trump as the superhero .

“THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP,” the White House claimed in the caption.

One critic argued: “I guess they thought we weren’t enough of a laughingstock to the rest of the world already.”

Sydney Sweeney ad

Referencing the controversy around Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle’s denim ad , the U.S. Department of Defence’s official X/Twitter “affiliate account”, “Rapid Response”, posted a picture of defence secretary Pete Hegseth in jeans with the caption, “@secdef has great jeans.”

The post was described by one person as “ needy ”, while another simply begged for “a serious government—and particularly a serious Department of Defense—that doesn’t waste time or energy shilling for the egos of its leadership”.

South Park

A matter of days after the Trump administration claimed the much-loved animated TV series South Park was “not relevant” after it mocked Donald Trump into oblivion , Homeland Security posted an image of ICE agents in the South Park style of cartoon.

The picture showed animated immigration agents wearing face coverings and riding in cars with the word “ICE” written on the bonnet. It was posted as part of a drive by the government to recruit more immigration agents to do its deportation dealings.

South Park hit back, writing: “Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofd**ks”.

White House spokesperson, Taylor Rogers, said: “Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

Teletubbies

The bizarre pop culture references continued when the White House posted a video of the administration’s border czar Tom Homan, inspired by the 1990s/00s kids’ show, Teletubbies.

“Good Sunday Morning. Every criminal illegal alien will be deported - Tom Homan is making America Safe Again,” they wrote, while sharing a clip of Homan’s face as the Teletubbies sun ranting about immigration.

Responding to indy100 about the White House's continued use of memes, Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, said: “Who cares? We won’t apologize for posting banger memes.”

