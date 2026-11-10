Donald Trump was back doing what does best: attacking female journalists for simply doing their jobs.

In a significant break from every other president in US history, Trump has become infamous for the disparaging ways he interacts with and speaks about members of the press – and more often than not, it’s a woman he’s attacking.

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins is someone Trump has chosen to attack before while she was attempting to ask questions, and he was at it again at another recent press briefing.

Collins and other reporters were questioning Trump about Republican congressman Thomas Massie bringing eight articles of impeachment against US defense secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of waging war in Iran illegally.

In response, Trump lashed out at Collins, saying: “Massie’s a loser, just like you’re a loser at CNN, just like your ratings are a loser. Massie is a loser, stone cold loser.”

“Trump always crashes out whenever a strong woman calls him out on his stupidity. It's glorious,” wrote one person.

Another said: “It’s going to get so much worse. For him, I mean… for the rest of us it’s going to get so much more amazing every day.”

Someone else suggested: “The fact that he keeps attacking Kaitlan tells us she’s asking exactly the questions he doesn’t want to answer. She’s much stronger than his insults.”

One person said: “I deeply admire this journalist. She is just amazing. Does her job in spite of the constant abuse she gets. I hope she gets a hazard allowance from CNN.”

“Aside from everything else, have you noticed he has the vocabulary of a 5th grader?

“He's a loser, she's a loser, everyone's a loser. Or. The biggest ever. The best ever. Nobody has ever seen anything like this. A genius he is not,” pointed out another.

One person commented: “Donald Trump once again shows his professionalism as the United States President by calling a woman (Kaitlan Collins) a ‘loser’ because he can’t handle her heat.”

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