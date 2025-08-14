Trump jokes he became chair of the Kennedy Center to 'give himself an honour'

Donald Trump has said he'll honour himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center after being snubbed from the honours list for years.

The president joked about waiting and waiting to be given an honour before finally saying, "The hell with it, I'll become chairman, I'll give myself an honour... next year we'll honour Trump okay?"

After being questioned by reporters Trump admitted that he had signed off on the list and rejected multiple picks for honorees because they’d been “too woke”.

“I would say I was about 98 per cent involved ... they all went through me... I turned down plenty who were too woke.”

