Trump dodges 'corruption' questions around Melania's Amazon Prime documentary

At the premiere of Melania, the high-budget Amazon Prime documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump brushed off accusations of corruption surrounding the film’s reported $75 million deal.

When asked whether the sizeable payment from Jeff Bezos' Amazon, far above other bids, amounted to a corporate attempt to curry political favour, Trump snapped “fake news” and insisted he wasn’t involved, saying the project was “done with my wife” and touting its importance.

Critics, including industry insiders and commentators, have questioned Amazon’s motives, though the company defends it as a business decision.

