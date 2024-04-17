Trump was forced to look at memes of himself in court and hated them

Donald Trump was forced to sit through memes of himself during his New York criminal trial for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up hush money to adult star Stormy Daniels.

Judge Juan Merchan and lawyers from the prosecution and defence delved into jurors' social media posts to ensure they could give an impartial judgment of Trump.

One potential juror was ruled out for reportedly sharing an AI video of Trump saying: "I'm dumb as f**k."

New York Times’ Jonah Bromwich reported from inside the courthouse on 16th April and claimed Trump wasn't best pleased about the memes and discussions about himself.

"There’s an image of Barack Obama, then your client, and it says, 'I don’t think this is what they meant by Orange is the new Black,'" Inner City Press reported the judge telling Trump’s lawyer about one post shared by a prospective juror's husband.

"Trump himself appears to be studying the meme on a printed-out sheet of paper. He does not look amused at all," Bromwich said.

Another meme showed the Thai youth team who were rescued from a flooded cave in 2018 when Trump was in office.

"Trump invites the Thai boys to the White House, and the boys request to return to their cave," the meme read.



It comes after Trump was unable to make it through the first day of court without falling asleep on Monday, which sparked a whole host of jokes, memes and even a new nickname , 'Sleepy Don'.

The Biden campaign latched on to the string of memes and trolled the former president over his courtroom antics in a memo laced with several hilarious references to the incident, as well as the hush money accusations. The memo was shared after the Trump campaign put out a poll memo about abortion.



The Biden-Harris 2024 memo began: "Wake Up Donald: After Stormy Abortion Ban Coverage, Trump Poll Memo Attempts to Hush Panic."

Elsewhere it continued: "Trump’s campaign is fast asleep about a simple fact, underscored by recent polling: the vast majority of the American people, including 86% of Democrats and 67% of independents, support federal protections for reproductive freedom."

