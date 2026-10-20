‘What an idiot’: Trump wants to change the name of something - again

First it was changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, then it was Lake Ontario to Lake America, and now, US president Donald Trump is once again demanding another map change and calling on New Mexico to change its name to ‘New America’.

Yes, really.

In a post to his Truth Social platform on Monday, the 80-year-old wrote: “New Mexico should immediately change its name to New America. We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America!

“The name would add great value and prestige to the State! Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag!

“Maybe even the Crooked Elections, that New Mexico is known for, would become honest again!”

And once again, X/Twitter users criticised Trump for focusing on anything but the affordability crisis:

Majid Padellan, known online as Brooklyn Dad Defiant, tweeted: “trump's latest idiotic, unserious idea to change the name of New Mexico to New America will NOT lower gas or grocery prices, and it won't make ME forget about the 3 million Epstein files he refuses to release”:

“What an idiot,” commented former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath:

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders said: “No, Mr. Trump. The American people don’t want you to immediately rename New Mexico to New America. They want you to immediately end your illegal Iran War that is forcing Americans to pay $4.30 a gallon for gas, $6.30 a gallon for diesel & $6.04 a gallon for heating oil”:

Journalist and analyst Fiorella Isabel listed several other US states linked to other languages and cultures before writing: “Trump will stay busy renaming and making the U.S. basic and boring like the food without ethnic spice. Pretty fitting for this administration”:

“What, did he destroy the original America,” asked political commentator Brian Krassenstein:

Angry Staffer tweeted: “There’s something seriously wrong with the president of the United States”:

“Maybe he should stop trying to rebrand America and try governing it -- oh right, he can't do that either,” said filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman:

And the Larry the Cat parody account suggested: “Much more of this nonsense and we're going to have to insist that America stop using British places in their names - we're talking to you New York, Boston and Washington”:

New Mexico’s two Democratic senators, Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, also criticised the president’s comments, with Heinrich branding it “stupid s*** POTUS says to distract you from the $6.29 diesel you just put in F-350”.

An F-350 is a type of pick-up truck, for those wondering…

Luján added: “New Mexico’s name dates back hundreds of years, long before the United States even existed. It carries generations of history, culture, and rich traditions that continue to shape who we are.

“We are New Mexicans. We’re proud of our name, proud of our home, and we’re keeping both. Long after Donald Trump is out of office, we’ll still be New Mexico.”

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