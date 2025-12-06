Fallout co-creator is coming out of 'semi-retirement' - but what's he working on?

Tim Cain, one of the co-creators of Fallout, has confirmed he has come out of "semi-retirement" and is working pretty much full-time once more.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Cain revealed he has rejoined Obsidian Entertainment which has developed games such as Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds and the Pillars of Eternity series.

He previously did contractor work for them but has now joined the studio full-time.

"I'm back at Obsidian," he said. "I'm their full-time employee and in-person, not remote. So I'm not a contractor anymore."

He also addressed anticipated speculation about what he's working on and said: "I can't talk about the project I'm working on at Obsidian because it's covered under NDA. Don't bother guessing. You're not going to guess right."

But that's not stopped fans giving it their best shot.

Cain's comments were reposted in the Games Subreddit and gamers have been having their say on what they think he might be working on - and what they'd like to see him working on.

One said: "Something might be brewing at Obsidian (not a Fallout a game though)."

"Glad he's back full-time," a second commented. "Would imagine that rules out Fallout and The Outer Worlds 3 but my Shadowrun / Shadowrun-inspired new IP dream remains alive!"

A third declared: "Based RPG merchant. I love his videos on game dev, they're very informative and also great for historical perspectives of game studios."

"Everyone talking about Fallout and The Outer Worlds but I’d give anything for something Arcanum related," said a fourth.

And a fifth said: "He's one of the best people in this industry. I grew up with his games and I started my career as a game designer to follow in his footsteps."

