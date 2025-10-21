People are praising a journalist who was patronised by Donald Trump over her valid question about ending the Ukraine-Russia war .

In the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, Trump claimed on several occasions that he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. And yet, 10 months later, the conflict continues to rage on.

During a recent meeting with the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, Trump took questions from members of the press, one of whom had a very direct question about the war that Trump didn’t seem to like.

Latika Bourke from Australian newspaper The Nightly, asked Trump: “You are the most powerful man on earth. Why don’t you just enable Ukraine to finish this war tomorrow?”

The question comes amid Trump’s wild claims that he has ended “eight wars” .

Trump got rather sassy in his reply, telling Bourke: “Well, if you knew anything about what you were talking about.”

Bourke confirmed, “I do, I do.”

“You do? I don’t think you do, really, I don’t think you do, because it’s a little more complicated than that,” Trump patronised her.

“It sounds easy. We’re in the process of trying to make a deal. If we make a deal, that’s great. If we don’t make a deal, it’ll be ... a lot of people are going to be paying a big price.”

Many people praised Bourke for standing up to a “patronising” Trump.

One viewer commented: “You don’t know anything about this, says the moron who promised to end [the war] on day one.”

Another said: “Trump’s version of ‘Look love…’ Patronising old sod.”

Someone else wrote: “Bravo to this young woman reporter for standing up to this condescending misogynist orange pig.”

It comes as Trump left people furious after tearing down part of the White House in order to build his golden ballroom, despite a promise that the existing building would not be touched.

