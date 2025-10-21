Donald Trump has left people furious after tearing down part of the White House in order to build his ballroom, despite a promise that the existing building would not be touched.

Work on Trump’s much-talked-about $250 million ballroom began on Monday (20 October) with construction crews on the site of the White House, but what nobody expected was that part of the iconic building would be torn down.

It comes just a matter of months after Trump promised that no part of the existing building would be touched in order to build the ballroom, which would just be “near” it.

“It won’t interfere with the current building. It won’t be. It’ll be near it but not touching it – and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of,” Trump said in July. “It’s my favourite. It’s my favourite place. I love it.”

Footage and images posted on social media showed part of the East Wing being torn down by heavy machinery, leading to widespread anger and outrage.

“This is a desecration and an abomination. First he posts an AI video of himself wearing a crown dumping s**t on the heads of Americans, then he starts tearing down part of the White House for his Mar-a-Lago style ballroom,” one critic said.

Another said: “Donald Trump tearing down an iconic symbol of America and replacing it with a gaudy monument to himself couldn’t be more on brand for his presidency.”

Someone else wrote: “Trump tearing down parts of the White House is quite the metaphor for this administration.”

One person said: “This is utterly insane. That's our house. No one has approved this in Congress? The Republicans in the House are just a doormat now. Disgusting.”

Another argued: “If Obama had demolished parts of the White House like this, Fox News would’ve declared WWIII.”

Someone else said: “One photograph is symbolic of everything Trump has done to the United States.”

One person added: “Donald Trump is tearing the White House down. Literally and figuratively.

“The American people are just gonna sit back and watch this felon and fraud tear down our White House for a vanity project too, which is even more infuriating.”

Another wrote: “Everything this motherf**ker touches dies. Look at what he’s done to the White House.”

On Truth Social, Trump bragged about being “the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway” and claimed the project was being funded by unnamed “patriots”.

He wrote: “The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly.”

