Donald Trump boasts he could end the Ukraine war ‘within 24 hours’ - again

Donald Trump has doubled-down on his claims that he could 'solve the Ukraine war within 24 hours' - but is refusing to give any hints as to what his strategy would be.

The former president appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity to make the statement.

“If it’s not solved, I will have it solved in 24 hours with Zelensky and with Putin, and there’s a very easy negotiation to take place", he says.

"I don’t want to tell you what it is because then I can’t use that negotiation."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters