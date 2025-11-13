Trump plans to paint this historic building in latest renovation plans

Donald Trump's controversial White House renovations have been making headlines, and now he has shared what's next on his redecoration list.

In an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, the president spoke about his plans to paint the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which opened in 1888, and was later named after former President Dwight Eisenhower in 1999.

Ingraham, who worked inside the 137-year-old building during the Reagan administration, questioned Trump on whether the rumours were true.

“Is the Executive Office building colour going to be changed?” Ingraham asked Trump as they walked through the White House. “I heard a rumour of that.”

“So, you know it was always considered an ugly building,” Trump replied. “But it’s actually one of the most beautiful buildings ever built.”

Currently, the exterior of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building is a light greyish colour, but Trump has plans for it to be painted a stark white colour.

Trump showed Ingraham a rendering of what the building will look like with a new lick of paint.

"Look at that. How beautiful that is with a coat of paint," he said, showing the picture to the camera.

Fox News

Then Ingraham raised her concerns about the colour choice, "But you don’t worry that it’s like a big white blob?"

But Trump insisted that the white colour "brings out all the details."

“They used greystone - grey is for funerals. Look at it now, how beautiful that is.”

As for the renovation date, Trump admitted it's not happening just yet.

“I don’t even know if I’m going to do it yet. I’m getting costs, I’m getting bids right now from painters, and we’ll see. It would be a great addition to Washington,” he explained.

Since returning to the office in January, Trump has made some divisive renovations, such as paving over the Rose Garden to make way for a Mar-a-Lago-style patio. He recently had the East Wing demolished as he goes ahead with plans to build a $300 million ballroom - but he later admitted he didn't have to knock down this historic area for the project.

