After White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt sparked fury by saying work on a new ballroom for the iconic presidential building was US president Donald Trump’s “main priority” – as opposed to, you know, dealing with the price of groceries – people on Twitter/X have now taken the liberty of coming up with a proper name for the new space on the site’s East Wing.

According to ABC News, the $300 million event space – spanning 90,000 square feet – is already being referred to as “The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom”, with senior officials telling the outlet the name will “likely stick”.

The build, which Trump says has been funded by unnamed “patriots”, has already attracted controversy, after images of parts of the existing building being torn down circulated online – in contrast to previous assurances from the president that the new construction work “won’t interfere with the current building”.

But Twitter/X users are not a fan the new ballroom and its likely choice of name, suggesting something else instead:

Majid Padellan, known online as Brooklyn Dad Defiant, wrote: “I don’t care if they try to name that hideously gaudy ballroom after Trump. As far as I’m concerned it will always be known as the Epstein Ballroom until it is finally torn down.”

“We’ve already named it the Epstein Ballroom. Sorry,” tweeted another:

And writer Amee Vanderpool shared an AI video which went viral earlier this year which imagined the reaction to the ballroom in 2028:

There were also those who expressed frustration with Trump’s planned name, including journalist Mehdi Hasan:

And Illinois governor JB Pritzker, who said Trump’s “main priority is his own ego”:

There have been continued calls for Trump to release the entirety of the Epstein Files (documents relating to the disgraced financier and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein) and for him to honour a commitment made before becoming president.

Inclusion in the files does not suggest wrongdoing, and Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, as well any wrongdoing in relation to the sex offender.

He has not been accused or charged with any crime related to the case, and has instead branded the Epstein Files a ‘hoax” on a number of occasions.

