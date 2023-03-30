Logan Paul hits out at haters following latest Kim Kardashian post

Logan Paul has been celebrating one of the biggest PR coups for Prime and hitting out at his haters with a new post about Kim Kardashian.

KSI and Logan Paul's Prime drink has been an unprecedented hit since it was launched in 2022.

One of the biggest moments for the brand in recent times came after Kardashian and her son, Saint, were spotted with a bottle at the Emirates Stadium over St Patrick’s Day weekend in London.

Fans were stunned to learn that she was in attendance at the Arsenal game where they lost to Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League – before Bukayo Saka took time out to video chat with Kim and her son.

Her presence gained a lot of attention online, and Paul looks to be really enjoying the publicity.

Paul replied to the picture by writing: “Haters will say it’s photoshopped.”

It comes after KSI and Logan Paul revealed the staggering amount of money they've made from Prime.

"In year one we cleared $250 million in retail sales and $110 million gross internally", Paul told the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"In January of this year we did $45 million", he added.

Amid the company’s increasing popularity, KSI previously took aim at one particular shop appearing to sell the bottles and cans at inflated prices.

Wakey Wines, based in Wakefield and run by Mohammad Azar Nazir, has attracted attention on TikTok over the eye-watering prices which have sought to capitalise on the demand for the drink.

