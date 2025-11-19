Ruby Wax spills on awkward details of 'embarrassing' interview with Donald Trump

Ruby Wax has revealed that Donald Trump once branded her “the most obnoxious person” he’d ever met after she laughed when he told her he planned to run for president.

Speaking on I’m A CelebrityI’m A Celebrity, the 72-year-old recalled interviewing Trump more than 25 years ago for her BBC series Ruby’s American Pie.

Wax said she assumed he was joking and laughed, which instantly shifted the mood. She described the moment as her “most embarrassing”, saying Trump suddenly “looked at me with hatred”.

