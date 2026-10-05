Trump posted a US senator's cell phone number on Truth Social in political row

Donald Trump posted the phone number of a Republican US senator on social media over a political row.

Whether with threats or insults , US president Trump is well-known for trying to intimidate people into bending to his will to get what he wants – and for acting out when they won’t .

A recent example came during a row over Daylight Saving Time, which Trump wants made permanent across the US rather than the clocks changing twice a year as they currently do.

One opponent of the legislation is Arkansas senator Tom Cotton who argues that it would leave school children in some areas having to travel to school in the dark.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump claimed Cotton was “holding up a very important Bill” and argued that extra daylight was needed for things such as the PGA golf tour.

“To the Great People of Arkansas, please let your Senator know it would be a GREAT Bipartisan WIN for the United States Senate, and for America, itself,” Trump claimed.

He continued: “Call Tom on his cellphone at, [cell phone number], and let him know.”

“Never ever will Trump not eventually destroy you if you are close to him.

“He throws everyone under the bus. He’s not just the worst President ever, he is in the top ten of worst AMERICANS ever,” someone argued.

“25th Amendment,” another urged.

Someone else wrote: “No f**king way Trump doxxed a Republican Senator lmao.”

Another suggested: “Publicly upbraiding and calling for the harassment of a loyal Senate ally over *checks notes* daylight savings on the eve of what's shaping up to be a disastrous election cycle is peak late-stage Trumpism.”

“For Trump, loyalty goes one way. Always. Lickspittles like Cotton will never learn that lesson,” another argued.

“Totally normal behavior,” another sarcastically commented.

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