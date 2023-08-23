Trump supporters are using Hebrew numerology to fuel their conspiracies

A video of a Trump supporter has gone viral after she explains how she uses an ancient Hebrew numerology method to explain conspiracy theories such as how Trump and JFK Jr. are the same person and that Michael Jackson is still alive.

Jordan Klepper, who reports for The Daily Show, often attends Trump rallies and other MAGA events to interview people and find out what bizarre theory they’re currently believing in.

In a clip shared to TikTok Klepper is speaking to a woman who tells him “everything’s coded”. She goes on to say that she’s been “learning gematria”.

Klepper then enquires what gematria is, to which the woman pulls out her phone and explains that gematria is “a calculator”.

In an overhead voice clip, Klepper explains that “gematria is a mystic numerological key and an app which allows believers to type in words and get back meaningful numbers.”

As Mira Fox from Forward explains: “Gematria, as it’s traditionally understood, is a form of mystic numerology most often used in Kabbalah. Each letter in a word is assigned a number; to understand the mystic connotations behind a word, those numbers are added together. The resulting sums are used to interpret the deeper meanings in words, phrases or texts.”

However, to this woman, and a lot of MAGA followers, it’s simply an app that they can use to back up their conspiracy theories.

“You type it in the calculator, you get these numbers,” the woman explains.

She then goes on to tell Klepper that it can be used to understand and support certain conspiracies: “so Michael Jackson’s last concert was ‘this is it’. Comes to 113”

Confused Klepper says, “I don’t know what that means.”

“So, 113 means not true,” the woman clarifies.

“So Michael Jackson, that wasn’t his last concert?”

“And he’s alive,” the woman adds.

Trying to see how far he can get the woman to go, he asks her if Bin Laden is still alive - something many conspiracy theorists believe. The woman goes quiet, looking as though she is thinking hard. Klepper asks if she is doing the math in her head to see if Bin Laden’s name also equals “not true”. But the woman instead says she is trying to remember Bin Laden’s “real name”, which she says is “Tim-someone” and that he actual is not Saudi but instead works for the CIA.

Klepper then asked the woman “how does MAGA and Trump fit into all this?”

“Well Trump 88, J. Kennedy 88,” she says elusively.

“So they’re the same person?” Klepper asks

“I don’t know, that’s what gematria said.”

