The funniest reactions as penguins 'win trade war against Trump' as tariffs pulled

Donald Trump made the shock decision to pause heavy duties he had just imposed on dozens of countries around the world on Thursday (April 9). It brought huge relief to stock markets everywhere – and it also made a lot of penguins very happy indeed.

If you’ve not been following one of the stranger story lines surrounding the Trump tariffs farce, Trump’s slate of tariffs (which have now been paused) sparked economic turmoil and spooked the markets and it also had an unexpected impact on a colony of penguins.

Soon after they were initially announced, people realised Trump had slapped tariffs on an Australian territory with no human inhabitants .

The Heard Island and McDonald Islands are only accessible by a two-week boat trip from Perth, on the west coast of Australia . They were initially handed a 10 per cent tariff on goods bound for America – that’s despite the fact they’re only home to penguins and seals and they're among the most remote places on Earth.

Trump was slammed on social media and accused of having ‘no plan’ after saying that he wouldn’t pause his tariff plans, only to go back on it a few days later. But there’s one thing everyone can agree on – that the penguins have prevailed in one of the most unlikely trade standoffs you’ll ever see.

The penguins have become unlikely viral stars Getty Images

The penguins had become unlikely social media stars after the account named @PenguinsAgainstTrump claims to be manned by a group of the flightless birds living on the island and racked up tens of thousands of followers on Threads.

Now, there’s been plenty of reaction to the penguins prevailing.

Humorous account Larry the Cat, inspired by the Downing Street cat familiar to followers of UK politics, posted about the penguins.

The account uploaded a GIF of the penguins from Madagascar dancing and added the caption: "Penguins' reaction to winning a trade war against Donald Trump."





Broadcaster Robert Peston wrote: “The penguins of Heard Island and the McDonald Islands stared down the American president and won.”





More reactions flooded in after the tariffs were dropped.





It comes after the penguins became huge viral stars earlier this month. See some of the reaction below.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings