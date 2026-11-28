US president Donald Trump's Thanksgiving activities this year have seen him criticised for a lengthy Truth Social rant (in which he thanks murderers) and ridiculed for tripping over his words while on a call to a service member, and now, the 80-year-old has been condemned for hosting yet another lavish event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

When footage was shared on X/Twitter, people soon condemned the optics, with writer Carla Marinucci tweeting: “Some Presidents used to go to food kitchens and feed the poor on Thanksgiving”:

“’Golden age’,” Republicans against Trump wrote sarcastically:

Author and podcaster Brian J. Karem commented: “Showing how little he cares for anyone other than himself day after day”:

“Imagine struggling to feed your kids and being told this is the golden age,” wrote one X/Twitter user:

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein tweeted: “Here is Trump eating Thanksgiving dinner with billionaires who pay him over $200k a year to access his golden resort”:

He also noted the contrast between Barack and Michelle Obama and Trump on Thanksgiving:

Filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman wrote: “Privileged Pr*** Trump skips serving the less fortunate on Thanksgiving, opting instead to serve a $100K per person dinner at Mar-a-Lago”:

And PatriotTakes shared a video of the food available at the dinner with the caption: “The spread at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club as millions of families struggled to afford Thanksgiving dinner this year”:

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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