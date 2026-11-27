As he remains in custody in a Miami prison pending a hearing about his extradition to the UK, controversial personality Andrew Tate has complained about what he considers to be a ‘betrayal’ by the US government which has seen him in jail on Thanksgiving.

Tate, along with his brother Tristan, were arrested in July in connection with further charges brought against them by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service, pertaining to offending alleged to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017.

For Andrew, these are seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

For Tristan, these are one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

These charges sit alongside 10 original counts for Andrew and 11 original counts for Tristan, which Bedfordshire Police said were authorised by the CPS following a file of evidence submitted by its officers relating to allegations dating back to 2012.

Both men deny any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, the former professional kickboxer took to X/Twitter and wrote: “I spend Thanksgiving betrayed by the American government in Federal Prison.”

He followed this up with another post in which he said: “If they can’t control you, they try to destroy you.”

But if it was sympathy which Tate was hoping to achieve, then the online influencer didn’t get much in response, as one popular reply saw a X/Twitter user respond with a video of educator Ms Rachel and New York mayor Zohran Mamdani acting out crying:

Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief at The Dispatch, said it is “literally, one of the things we should all be grateful for”:

Journalist Ken Kippenstein simply commented: “Lmao”:

“We have so much to be thankful for,” said Three Year Letterman:

And author Kylie Cheung wrote: “Finally .. something to be thankful for”:

Andrew Tate’s extradition hearing is set for January 14, with Tristan’s taking place the next day.

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