US president Donald Trump was back hinting at outstaying his welcome in the White House on Monday, in remarks made during a small business summit.

Talking about 100 per cent expensing and bonus depreciation – not “appreciation”, as Trump ends up saying – which allows for businesses to “deduct 100 per cent of the cost of new facilities equipment and capital investment in the first year”, the 79-year-old said: “When I get out of office, in, let’s say, eight or nine years from now, I’ll be able to use it myself.”

And such comments have once again been met with concern, with former US attorney for Alabama, Joyce Vance, tweeting: “This is how he started with the whole ‘if I lose the election is fraudulent’ shtick. If we don’t listen to this, shame on us”:

YouTuber and podcaster Hemant Mehta commented: “Hahaha it’s funny because he hates the Constitution”:

And another said: “He’s not joking. He doesn’t plan to leave”:

It’s just one of the many ways in which Trump has entertained the idea of breaching the two-term limit as detailed in the US constitution, from selling 2028 MAGA hats to floating not just a third term in office, but a fourth.

As recently as March, the convicted felon argued on his Truth Social platform that a third term would be “a reward for a stolen election”.

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