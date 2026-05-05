People think King Charles threw subtle shade at Trump’s Oval Office

People think that King Charles subtly shaded what Donald Trump has done to the Oval Office – and the president actually repeated it.

Since he took office 16 months ago, the Oval Office and other parts of the historic White House have undergone a significant change in their interior as Trump continues to add gold embellishments everywhere.

Whilst prior presidents have kept the Oval Office rather understated, Trump, on the other hand, has been compared to Liberace due to the gold accents throughout, including on the ceiling, door frames and the fireplace.

In a speech, Trump claimed to the audience: “The King and Queen were just here and they looked and they said, ‘This place is just amazing’. When they came into the Oval Office, they said, ‘This is something’ – and they’ve seen some very nice places.”

Of course, it could have been that the King and Queen were genuinely impressed with what he'd done to the space. However, the alleged comment made by the royals had many people suggesting it was actually a subtle, very British dig that Trump didn’t quite understand.

“King Charles saw what Trump has done to the Oval Office, and said: ‘It was something’.

“Trump repeated this to the media as if it were a compliment. It wasn’t…” one person argued.

Another wrote: “I agree. Trump’s Oval Office is definitely ‘something.’”

Someone else said: “I bet they did. Imagine the conversation on the flight home.”

“That’s what my mother used to say when no kind words came to mind,” another recalled.

One person argued: “A British person saying ‘this is something’ is probably the most insulting we can be.”

“Who’s gonna tell him?” another asked.

Someone else argued: “That’s British for ‘How tacky!’”

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