The long-awaited GTA 6 released earlier this week, and US president Donald Trump’s administration once again sought to borrow from a popular entertainment franchise to push its political agenda – except this time, it backfired spectacularly.

On Saturday (21 November), the Department of Education shared a search it made on Google, which appeared to ask “can boys play in girls sports” in GTA 6.

The search engine’s AI Overview feature returned the result: “No, GTA 6 does not feature gender-segregated sports leagues where a male character can join a girls’ team.”

The US government department captioned the screenshot: “If it’s not allowed in Vice City, it shouldn’t be allowed here.”

Trump claimed in an executive order signed in February 2025 last year “many educational institutions and athletic associations have allowed men to compete in women’s sports”, misgendering trans women and referring to them as men.

In this instance, though, his administration has been ridiculed online, because the search result states the video game “does not feature gender-segregated sports leagues” which separate boys from girls.

Editor and motion designer Ostonox explained: “That says gender-segregated sports don’t exist in GTA. Meaning boys and girls can play the same sport”:

Anthony Michael Kreis, a constitutional law professor, commented: “There’s a literacy crisis at DoE”:

The ‘This You’ X/Twitter account branded the department the “Department of Illiterates”:

Podcaster Cody Johnston replied: “You’re gonna have to learn how to read some day, U.S. Department of Education”:

And YouTuber Adam Mockler wrote: “Young men shifted 40 points to the left and they still think shoving culture wars down our throats will work?”:

The post came just weeks after the White House was mocked for a similar tweet about gender politics, posted days after the Republican Party suffered a humiliating defeat in the November midterms.

“It is the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male & female,” it said.

Content creator Matt Bernstein replied: “your party just ran [an] entire election cycle on anti-trans hysteria and lost the biggest congressional landslide in 50 years.”

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