Ilhan Omar claps back at 'obsessed' Donald Trump after recent attack

Representative Ilhan Omar pushed back sharply at President Donald Trump following renewed attacks and heightened threats against her, including a recent incident in which a man was arrested after spraying an unknown substance at her at a public event.
Photo by Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images
Omar accused Trump of being “obsessed” with her, arguing that his rhetoric fuels hostility and endangers public officials.
Trump, meanwhile, dismissed the seriousness of the attack, claiming “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” drawing criticism from Omar and her supporters.
Despite the incident, she stressed that intimidation will not silence her or deter her work.
