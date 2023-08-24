10 most unhinged moments from Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson

The first Republican debate of 2023 took place in Wisconsin on Wednesday, and Donald Trump was notable by his absence.

Rather than go up against the likes of Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump refused to sign the RNC’s pledge and didn’t appear in person.

Instead, he took part in an interview with Tucker Carlson which was simultaneously broadcast on Twitter and has so far racked up 150million views.

The interview was packed with strange details, with the pair discussing a number of conspiracy theories.

These are the most unhinged moments from Trump’s interview with Carlson.

Trump believes Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide

An array of conspiracy nonsense, this stood out the most from the rambling interview between the pair.

After discussing Jeffrey Epstein for some time, Trump said it was “possible” that the convicted paedophile was killed in his cell, says he thinks he “probably” died by suicide in 2019.

Claiming once again he won the election in 2020

As ever, Trump persisted with the lie that he won the election in 2020. At this point, we expect nothing else.





Civil war?

“Jan 6 was a very interesting day because they didn't report it properly...People in that crowd said it was the most beautiful day they've ever experienced,” Trump said.

When asked if he believed there was a civil war coming, he added: “I can say this. There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen, there’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen, and that’s probably a bad combination.”

Trump also called people on the left “savage animals” who are “really sick”.





Calling Mike Pence a "human conveyor belt"

Trump called Mike Pence a “human conveyor belt” for not going through with his 2020 election conspiracy theory to help keep him in the White House despite his defeat by Biden.

“In my opinion, Mike Pence had the absolute right to send the votes back to the legislatures. The Democrats and everybody said you don’t have the right. In other words, what I said was ‘What is he a human conveyor belt?’” he said during the Carlson interview.

“You mean if he finds fraud in Pennsylvania, in Georgia, in any of these states, Arizona, he has to send them to Mitch McConnell right? ‘That’s right sir.’ Well if he finds fraud he has to ‘Yes sir.’ I said ‘So he’s a conveyor belt.’ I said I don’t agree with that.”





“Crooked” Biden is the “worst President in the history of our country”





Moaning about water pressure in US bathrooms

Trump said regulations on water have resulted in “sinks where no water comes out - while also saying water "comes from heaven".

“When I say water, very little water,” Trump said. “You want to wash your hands, right? You turn on the sink, and there’s very little. Or you want to wash your beautiful hair, and you’re standing under the shower, then the water comes out very slowly. I’m sure you’ve seen this.”





He claims if he was in office, war in Ukraine would be over





Mocking Biden’s ‘skinny legs’

Trump hit out at Biden for looking “terrible” at the beach recently.

“I think he’s worse mentally than he is physically and physically. He’s not exactly a triathlete, or any kind of athlete,” Trump told Carlson, taking aim at the president.

“You look at him, he can’t walk to the helicopter. He walks, he can’t lift his feet out of the grass, you know, it’s only two inches at the White House,” the ex-president added.

“You watch him and it looks like he’s walking on toothpicks,” Mr Trump said about Mr Biden’s legs. “And then you see him on the beach where he can’t lift a chair. You know, those chairs are meant to be light, right? ... They’re like two ounces.”





Trump’s bizarre criticism of Kamala Harris and her “bus”

Trump tried to argue that Kamala Harris “spoke in rhymes”, before making a bizarre comment claiming that Harris spoke about buses. All very strange.





“We lost 35,000 to the mosquito building the Panama canal”

Launching into an odd digression about the Panama Canal, Trump said: “We built a thing called the Panama Canal. We lost 35,000 people to the mosquito. Malaria. We lost 35,000 people. We lost 35,000 people because of the mosquito. Vicious.

"They had to build under nets, it was one of the true great wonders of the world. As he said, one of the nine wonders of the world. No, no, it was one of the seven, it happened a little while ago. You know, nine wonders of the world. You could make nine wonders. He would have been better off if he stuck with the nine and just said, ‘Yeah, I think it’s nine.’ But this is one of the true seven wonders of the world.”

He then said that “China now controls the Panama Canal”.

