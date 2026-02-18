Battlefield 6 Season 2: The two huge additions gamers are loving

Battlefield 6 Season 2 is now live and there are two key additions that are already going down really well among fans.



Season 2 went live on 17 February after it was delayed and Season 1 was extended so Battlefield Studios could implement further changes based on player feedback.

A lot of changes and tweaks, along with a new map called Contaminated, were included as part of the seasonal update.

And Contaminated, along with changes to movement, are going down a storm on social media.

On a post in the Battlefield Subreddit, one user posted: "New Contaminated map and movement speed are the right direction!"

The OP (original poster) added: "New map actually enjoyable to look at and traverse with good variation, every area feels unique and like its own battle zone. The jet area on Breakthrough especially. It also feels like a map that gives the map identity and not some leftover jarring pile of dung like Eastwood that belongs to a different themed game.

"Movement now feels much better and closer to Battlefield V or older titles, slightly little slower but still paced and dynamic. Not the overly exhausting speed for prolonged play it had before, it's still very fast though."

The post has got 4.2k upvotes at the time of writing along with hundreds of comments agreeing with what was posted.

In the comments, one said: "Yup I hope everybody is vocal about the movement adjustments because they are positive and hopefully they stay."

"Played bout two hours and all I can say is agree," a second added. "I play aggressively but still can manage to outplay via movement. New map is the best so far. It has the most depth and areas on the map feel different. This is going good direction, let's keep it up!"

A third agreed: "They cooked with the movement honestly. Very well done tweaks. The new map is sick as hell."

"We just need five more maps like this to keep the game replayable," declared a fourth.

And a fifth commented: "I dig the new map. Getting Battlefield 1 vibes."

Battlefield 6 Season 2 is now live and playable across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



