With the November midterm elections now just days away, US president Donald Trump has once again promised a financial reward for Americans – this time, a payment for reporting “voter fraud”.

Last week saw federal authorities charge 28 non-citizens in California as part of an investigation into election fraud, with acting deputy attorney general Trent McCotter saying the defendants are among 20,000 suspected non-citizens.

The Department of Justice is pursuing a federal lawsuit which seeks to prevent election officials in the state from counting some 20,000 mail-in ballots from suspected non-citizens, who are not allowed to vote in federal elections.

Now, in a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump wrote: “Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!”

Except, the move has raised questions among social media users, with political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz referencing a January 2021 phone call from Trump and asking: “Does reporting the guy who said ‘I just want to find 11,780 votes’ qualify, or nah?”:

A similar question was asked by author Jennifer Erin Valent:

“The audacity of this coming from the most scandal-ridden white house in modern american history,” wrote one X/Twitter user:

Progressive liberal Reggie B, who has more than 13,000 followers on the platform, said Trump is now “really desperate”:

Canada Hates Trump shared an image of Trump’s mugshot, taken after he was indicted for his alleged role in conspiring to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia, and wrote: “I’d like to report a case of voter fraud. Suspect photo enclosed…”:

And journalist Mehdi Hasan asked: “Do they get it before or after their 5k check? Or their DOGE check? Or their tariff refund?”:

The $5,000 payment referenced by Hasan concerns a pledge made by Trump last month, when he promised every American will receive the sum if Republicans maintain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November midterms.

He then followed this up with a promise to settle “all remaining legitimate claims” surrounding water contamination at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina – but again, only if Republicans continue to control Congress after the midterms.

“So if we don’t win, there’s no money. If we do win, you’re getting it, it’s going to be finally over with that nightmare that’s been going on for so many years,” he said.

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