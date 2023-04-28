Trump grunts and groans in weird attempt to mock trans women

Donald Trump bizarrely decided to do a series of grunts at one point in his speech to imitate a woman lifting weights as he offensively mocked trans women.



The former US president addressed a crowd during a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday (April 27) when he went on to express his anti-trans views.

“I will tell you another thing that people can’t even believe: I will keep men out of women’s sports, OK?” Trump said and then decided to do an impression of a woman struggling to lift weights at a competition.

“Should I do it?” he asked the crowd of his supporters - to which they cheered.

“I’m gonna do it,” he replied as he then grunted and pretended to lift.

“Then a guy came along who happens to be a woman now, according to the laws of our country,” he said, before mockingly imiatating a transgender athlete lifting the same set of weights at ease.



It's not the first time Trump has whipped out this particular impression. Last year he did the same thing at an America First Policy Institute summit, pretending to be a woman struggling to lift weights first, followed by a trans women who doesn't struggle.

“Then this guy comes along, he’s named Alice, and he looks at the weight,” Trump said at this speech in Washington as he pretended to lift weights easily and shouted:

"World record. World record. We could have put a couple of hundred more pounds and he would have lifted it”.

Elsewhere, another talking point from Trump's recent speech in New Hampshire was him retiring "Crooked Hillary," the famous nickname he gave to 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

Instead he use the nickname on political rival President Joe Biden - "Crooked Joe Biden," who launched his 2024 reelection campaign this week.

"I'm going to give her a new name — I don't know, like maybe 'Lovely Hillary' or 'Beautiful Hillary' — but I'm going to retire the name 'Crooked' so that we can use the name for Joe Biden, because he'll be known from now on as 'Crooked Joe Biden," Trump said.

